IRDAI Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 45 Assistant Manager posts | check eligibility, selection, and more

IRDAI Recruitment 2023: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager on April 11. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications latest by May 10, 2023. The link to the online applications is available at the official website at ibps.in.

A total of 45 vacancies of Assistant Managers will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of a preliminary, descriptive exam and interview. The merit list will be based on the performance in all streams. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details.

IRDAI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Actuarial - Graduation with minimum 60% marks Finance - Graduation with minimum 60 % marks and ACA/AICWA/ACMA/ACS/CFA Law - Bachelor’s Degree in Law with minimum 60% marks IT - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering OR Masters in Computers Application with minimum 60% marks Research - Master's Degree or 2-years Post Graduate Diploma in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics & Informatics Generalist - Graduation with minimum 60% marks

IRDAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

According to the official notification, the age of the candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on May 10. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms, the notice reads.

IRDAI Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the apply link for IRDI Recruitment 2023

Register and apply for the desired post

Candidates are required to upload documents, pay a fee and submit application form

After the final submission of the application form, take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply

