IBPS SO Main admit card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for specialist officers' main exam 2023. All those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The facility to download the IBPS SO Main admit card 2024 will be available till January 28. Candidates are advised to download IBPS SO call letters as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle.

Along with the call letters, the institute has released the call letters, scribe link and guidelines for the main exam. Candidates can check details on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Easy steps to download IBPS Specialist Officer Admit Card 2023

1. Begin by accessing the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

2. Locate and select the 'online main exam call letter for CRP-SPL-XII' prominently displayed on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Input your registration number, roll number, password, and proceed by clicking the 'submit' button.

5. The IBPS Specialist Officer Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

6. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download IBPS Specialist Officer Admit Card 2023

IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Main exam will be conducted online for the post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The exam will consist of objective tests for 60 marks. There will be a descriptive test for Rajbhasha Adhikari post which will be conducted online. The total time for the exams will be one hour whereas there will be separate timings for Rajbhasha Adhikari's objective test and descriptive test. The question papers will be set in English and Hindi language.

IBPS Specialist Officer Scribe link is active

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the link to the online scribe declaration form. The facility to use scribe would be allowed to the candidates who are eligible to use the services of scribe and opted for the same in their application form. The facility of a scribe is only for candidates with disabilities who have physical intimation to write including that of speed. In all, such cases where a scribe is used. This form will be collected during the exam. Candidates will have to arrange their scribe at their own cost.

Direct link to IBPS SO Scribe online form