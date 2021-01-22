RBI Recruitment 2021: Over 200 vacancies up for grabs! Check salary, other details

Image Source : PTI RBI Recruitment 2021: Over 200 vacancies up for grab! Check salary, other details

RBI Recruitment 2021:The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of Security Guard in various offices of the bank. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

Candidates can check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details regarding RBI security guard recruitment here.

RBI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021 from today (January 22). The last date to submit the online application for the posts is February 12, 2021.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for the posts of Security Guard. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Total vacancies

Total No. Of Vacancies - 241 Posts

General - 113

OBC - 45

EWS - 18

SC - 32

ST - 33

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be an Ex-serviceman. Candidate should have passed class 10 or equivalent level of education from a recognised education board. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Applicant should be at least 25 years old to be eligible for the post. It is 28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India as of January 1, 2021.

The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get a basic Rs 10,940 per month in addition to other allowances including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, local compensatory allowance, transport allowance among others. Initial monthly gross emoluments for the security guards is approximately Rs 27,678 including HRA of 15 per cent.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to crack an exam. Candidates who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical test as well.

From the candidates who qualify in the physical test, a merit list based on the marks scored in the online test will be prepared. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification and biometric verification, and any 7 other procedure as may be decided by the Bank.

They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.

How to apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021 through the online mode before the closure of the application using the website rbi.org.in. Candidates can refer to the RBI official notification for more details.

Click here for RBI Security Guard Recruitment Notification

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Direct Link To Apply

Click here to apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment