Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 dates released, check schedule

The Patwari exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the dates for Patwari exam. As per the schedule, the Patwari exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24. The exam schedule is available at the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the candidates can check the exam dates through it. The exam will be held in both the shifts- forenoon (8:30- 11:30 am), and afternoon (2:30- 5:30 pm).

The recruitment notification was earlier released for 4,421 vacancies which then increased to 5,378 posts. The application process will be opened on July 15, and the candidates can apply till July 29. The correction window will also be opened on July 30, the candidates can make changes in application process till August 5.

For details on recruitment exam, candidates can visit the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.