Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tomorrow is the last date to apply for the Punjab Police Recruitment 2021.

Punjab Police is looking to fill 560 Sub-Inspector posts and the online application process for the same is going to end on July 27. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the job can still submit their application form on the official website of Punjab Police-- punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 560 vacancies for the Sub Inspector posts.

District Police Cadre-- 87

Armed Police Cadre-- 97

Intelligence Cadre-- 87

Investigation Cadre--289

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the Punjab police Sub-inspector job must fall under the age group of 18 to 28 years.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. Any candidates belonging to the Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM will have to pay Rs 700 as an application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State will be needed to pay Rs 900 as an application fee. The candidates from the EWS category have to pay Rs 900 as an application fee.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected for the job on the basis of their performance in computer-based tests, document scrutiny, physical measurement test, and physical screening test. Both the physical measurement and the physical screening test will be evaluated.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021: How to apply

For the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the District Police, Armed Police, Investigation cadres, and ‘Intelligence Officers' in the Punjab Police Intelligence cadre, there will be a Common Application Form. Candidates would be first required to fill a registration form followed by the Application Form, which in turn would to the fee payment gateway.

READ| JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3, says Dharmendra Pradhan

ALSO READ| CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 by July 31? Here's what Education Minister said