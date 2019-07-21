NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: 337 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Computer Operator, Steno & Other Posts; check details

Image Source : FILE NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinators, Junior Computer Programmer, Senior Hindi Translator, Assistant, Librarian, Stenographer Grade-II, Computer Operator, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Lower Division Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff Posts.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online from 19 July to 07 August 2019.

NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 19 July 2019

Last Date of Application - 07 August 2019

Last date for printing the application – 22 August 2019

NYKS Delhi Vacancy Details

NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Total Posts - 337

Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinators (DYCs) – 160 Accounts Clerk-cum-Typists (ACTs) – 58 Assistant – 38 Posts Stenographer Grade 2 – 23 Posts Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 23 Lower Division Clerk - 12 Posts Junior Computer Programmer – 17 Computer Operator – 4 Posts Sr Hindi Translator – 1 Librarian – 1 Post

How to Apply for NYKS Delhi Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through official website www.nyks.nic.in. from 19 July to 07 August 2019.

