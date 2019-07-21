Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
  4. NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: 337 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Computer Operator, Steno & Other Posts; check details

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India has invited applications for the recruitment for various posts.

New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2019 13:42 IST
NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019
Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinators, Junior Computer Programmer, Senior Hindi Translator, Assistant, Librarian, Stenographer Grade-II, Computer Operator, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Lower Division Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff Posts.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online from 19 July to 07 August 2019.

NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Important Date

  • Starting Date of Application – 19 July 2019
  • Last Date of Application - 07 August 2019
  • Last date for printing the application – 22 August 2019
  • NYKS Delhi Vacancy Details

NYKS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Total Posts - 337

  1. Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinators (DYCs) – 160
  2. Accounts Clerk-cum-Typists (ACTs) – 58
  3. Assistant – 38 Posts
  4. Stenographer Grade 2 – 23 Posts
  5. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 23
  6. Lower Division Clerk - 12 Posts
  7. Junior Computer Programmer – 17
  8. Computer Operator – 4 Posts
  9. Sr Hindi Translator – 1
  10. Librarian – 1 Post

How to Apply for NYKS Delhi Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through official website www.nyks.nic.in. from 19 July to 07 August 2019.

