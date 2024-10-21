Maheshpur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maheshpur Assembly Election 2024.

Maheshpur Assembly Election 2024: The Maheshpur Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number six of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the Pakur district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It is one of the seats comprising the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L) are the main parties in the state. Development remains a key issue in Maheshpur, with demands for better infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities for the tribal population. In the last Assembly election in 2019, JMM's Stephen Marandi won the Maheshpur seat, defeating Mistry Soren of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Maheshpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Scheduled Tribes (ST) population forms a large part of the electorate, as Maheshpur falls under a reserved ST category constituency. The Santhal tribe is particularly prominent in this region. Other communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), also contribute to the voter base. The constituency is largely rural, with the majority of the population involved in agriculture. Rice, maize, and pulses are common crops cultivated in the area. Maheshpur has historically seen a battle between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which holds significant sway over the tribal electorate, and other parties like the BJP and Congress.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,16,466 voters in the Maheshpur constituency during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,07,979 voters were male and 1,08,487 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 207 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maheshpur in 2019 was 67 (66 were men and one was woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Maheshpur Assembly constituency was 2,01,331. Out of this, 1,00,782 voters were male and 1,00,549 were female. There were 168 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Maheshpur in 2014 was 13 (Nine were men and four were women).

Maheshpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maheshpur constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20, along with the other 36 other constituencies of the state.

Maheshpur Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Maheshpur Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Haryana.

Maheshpur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded Navneet Hembrom from the Maheshpur seat. The other political parties are yet to announce their seats from this seat.

Maheshpur Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM's Stephen Marandi won the Maheshpur seat with a margin of 34,106 votes. He was polled 89,197 votes with a vote share of 53.94%. He defeated BJP candidate Mistry Soren, who got 55,091 votes (33.31%). CPI(M) candidate Gopin Soren stood third with 5,176 votes (3.13%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,63,427.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Stephen Marandi won the seat with a margin of 6,156 votes. He was polled 51,866 votes with a vote share of 32.25%. He defeated BJP candidate Devidhan Tudu, who got 45,710 votes (28.42%). JVM candidate Mistry Soren stood third with 31,276 votes (19.45%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,58,304.

Maheshpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2005: Suphal Marandi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2009: Mistri Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2014: Stephen Marandi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2019: Stephen Marandi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

Maheshpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Maheshpur legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,16,466 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,63,427 or 76.43 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,01,331 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,58,304 or 79.88 per cent.