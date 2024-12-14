Five dead, three injured in road accident in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, five people lost their lives while three others were injured in a road accident at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday. The tragic accident occurred near the Dantu village of the Bokaro district. According to the hospital authorities, as many as eight people sustained injuries in the accident, out of which five were brought dead to the hospital.

The condition of two was stable and one was in critical condition. The Medical officer at the Community health centre Dr Sweety Bhagat, said, "There were about eight people (in the accident), out of which five people were brought dead here."

One other person sustained heavy injuries and is in critical condition. The person was referred to another hospital, the doctor said. Two other injured including, one girl child and a woman reportedly had no serious injuries. Dr Bhagat said, "One of the persons' situation was badly injured and referred to another hospital. Two other people, one child and woman, were okay." Further details were awaited in the case.

12 injured in bus accident

In another accident, about 12 people were injured after their bus hit a median while negotiating a sharp turn in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said. The police said that the accident happened on NH-33 at UP More in Charhi Ghat when the bus was heading to Ranchi from Siwan in Bihar.

Police further stated, that six among the injured were critical and admitted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Later, two of them -- a woman and a 15-year-old girl, were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi as their condition turned critical, police said.

