Jharkhand: Woman arrested for throwing infant into river, probe underway

In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her baby girl into a river in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, leading to the death of the infant, police said.

The incident took place at Durku village in Jadugora, when the accused, a 30-year-old woman, went for a bath in a nearby river with her child, they said.

The body of the infant was recovered on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musabani), Sandip Bhagat, said.

The woman’s husband has lodged an FIR in this regard, he said, adding, the exact reason behind her act was not immediately known. She has been arrested and further investigation is underway, Bhagat said.

