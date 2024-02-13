Terrorist involved in killing of migrant labourers from Punjab in J-K's Srinagar arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar target killings: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked a case of migrant workers' killing in Srinagar with the arrest of a terrorist. Adil Manzoor Langoo, who killed two migrant labourers from Punjab in Sringara last week, has been arrested, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. The weapon used in the crime, a pistol, has also been recovered.

Two non-local residents from Punjab were shot in the Shal Kadal area of Srinagar on February 7. While one Amritpal Singh died on the spot, another Rohit Masi was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The February 7 incident was the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the responsibility for it was taken by the banned 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba.

Accused was highly motivated and radicalised

Addressing a press conference, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi said that Langoo was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and was assigned to do some terror attacks in Srinagar.

"Srinagar Police, on the basis of technical and field analysis, zeroed in upon certain suspects. Based upon clinching evidence collected during the investigation, identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo, a resident of Srinagar’s Zaldager," said Birdi.

He said the main accused was instructed by a handler in Pakistan “to carry out some terror attack in Srinagar. The handler provided him with the weapon,” he said.

The police further said that the accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual. "His handler in Pakistan radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him with the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack," police said.

Pertinently, LeT affiliate TR has claimed responsibility for this attack on their social media channel.

25 local terrorists active in Kashmir

Meanwhile, ADGP Vijay Kumar said that there are currently 25 local terrorists and approximately 30 foreign terrorists active in the Kashmir valley.

"Human intelligence inputs are being utilised to crack down on terrorist cases. Through counselling, parents have successfully reintegrated some youngsters back into the mainstream," said Kumar.

He further said that Adil Manzoor does not have a background in terrorism and he was motivated through social media. "On January 4, he was provided with a pistol by Pakistani handlers in Srinagar," he added.

"Handlers of all such modules wherein young men are radicalised and recruited in order to make them execute incidents will be brought here legally and professionally - whether they be in Pakistan or any other corner of the world. If the handler is a local, their property will be seized and action will be taken," added ADGP Kashmir.

