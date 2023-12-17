J&K Police arrests three 'hybrid' terrorists involved in attack on policeman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jammu: Police personnel conduct a search operation.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain, announced on Sunday that three "hybrid" terrorists connected to the recent attack on a policeman in Srinagar have been apprehended. The attack occurred on December 9 in the Bemina area, targeting Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak as he was returning home. The DGP revealed that the conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan, who collaborated with local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla to carry out the assault.

Addressing reporters, DGP Swain stated, "The hybrid terrorists who were involved in the attack have been arrested. This briefing is about the success that the J&K Police has achieved in tracing the killers (attackers) of one of our policemen."

While Constable Chak survived the attack, the arrested individuals, identified as Imtiyaz Khanday and Mehnaan Khan, are considered "hybrid" terrorists—those who carry out attacks and then blend back into their normal lives.

According to Swain, Malla recruited Khanday and Khan, who tracked the policeman for days before executing the attack. The recovered weapon used in the assault was a Turkish pistol Canik TP9.

During questioning, the arrested terrorists disclosed that they had compiled a list of targets, primarily focusing on policemen but also including non-policemen.

When asked about their involvement in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani, the DGP mentioned that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was handling that case.

Swain highlighted a concerning trend of small arms, particularly the Canik TP9, being smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan through various means, including drones.

