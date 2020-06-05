Yoga for Stress and Insomnia: Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas and tips

With people restricted to their homes due to nationwide lockdown during the escalating coronavirus pandemic, stress and anxiety have become common issues they have been facing during this time. The alarming number of cases and COVID-19 death and further raise the stress level in people. However, it is even more important for everyone to remain optimistic and positive during these testing times. Due to stress, many people have also been suffering from insomnia, i.e. sleeping disorder. Other reasons can be a poor lifestyle and no physical activity.

According to Swami Ramdev, yoga plays a major role in treating stress and insomnia as it relaxes the body and calms the mind. It not just makes up for the gym session but also increases concentration and eyesight. In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas and home remedies to keep hypertension, stress and insomnia at bay.

Yoga asanas for Stress and Insomnia

According to Swami Ramdev, yoga asanas like trikonasana, Bhujangasana, halasana, Dwichakra asana, padvrattasana are very beneficial in treat sleeping disorder or insomnia. Trikonasana stretches the body and relaxes the muscles which help in relieves stress. It also stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion. Bhujangasana, on the other hand, stretches chest, lungs, shoulders and abdomen. It also helps relieve stress and fatigue.

Pranayamas for Stress and Insomnia

Swami Ramdev advises everyone to do five pranayamas daily. They are anulom vilom, kapalbhati, bhastrika, bhramari, tratak. While kapalbhati and anulom vilom are very beneficial in treating anxiety as it calms the mind, tratak strengthens eye muscles and improves vision and memory. It also helps in keeping insomnia at bay. Those who have sleeping difficulties should do tratak daily without fail. It also strengthens the ability to concentrate.

