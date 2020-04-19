Yoga for complete beginners: Swami Ramdev suggests easy yoga asanas

If you are brand new to yoga, there are certain postures that are essential for you to learn so you can feel comfortable in a class or practicing on your own at home.It’s not easy to narrow everything down since there are over 300 positions in the physical yoga practice(asana), hence it is extremely importamt to know the right methods of perfoming yoga. Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, in an exclusive interaction with India TV suggested twelve easy asanas for those who are looking to start their lives with yoga.

In today’s world we undergo various problems ranging from headaches to stress and depression on almost every day. Swami Ramdev says yoga has managed to benefit people in many ways, curing illness and treating disorders.

According to Swami Ramdev, Vajrasana, Mandukasana, Child’s pose, Vakrasana, Gomukhasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Markatasana are the best yoga poses to practice daily. Regular practice of below yoga poses are enough to keep you fit and fine.

If practised regularly, one may notice tremendous improvement in their health. The asanas are very easy to perform. Each step needs only five to ten minutes. So it will take just about an hour a day to perform all the yoga poses.

