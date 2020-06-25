Yoga for Beautiful Skin | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and pranayamas for healthy skin

When something wrong happens inside our body, it first shows on our skin. Proper blood circulation is very important for healthy and young skin. Due to poor lifestyle, food and stress, one starts to look old before time. The glow and freshness of the face disappears. In such a situation, one tends to invest in many expensive chemical products to hide them rashes, pimples and other skin problems. Many times, the chemical in the products do the opposite and harm the skin.

According to Swami Ramdev, natural ways are the best to get rid of any skin related problems. He claims that doing yoga regularly can make one look like 25 years old even at the age of 50. Along with staying physically fit through yoga, one can attain natural beauty by practicing pranayamas and yoga asanas at home.

According to Swami Ramdev, 4 things are most important for healthy skin and body. These are- diet, thoughts, relaxation and hard work. Therefore, it is important to keep these four things in balance to have a successful life. Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, pranayamas and home remedies to keep the skin beautiful and young for a longer time.

Yoga Asanas for healthy skin

Jogging- According to Swami Ramdev, if you are under 50 years of age then you can do many types of jogging as it is very effective to keep the skin fresh. Those who want to stay young should go for 10-20 minutes of fast jogging. You can also do jogging by standing in one place. Surya Namaskar- Surya Namaskar activates good energy in the body. By doing surya namaskar, memory increases and the nervous system is strengthened. Apart from this, it gives a natural glow to the face. Dand Baithak- According to Swami Ramdev, doing dand baithak daily removes belly fat. It strengthens muscles and makes the body beautiful and in shape. It also strengthens the legs and thighs. Apart from this, bones also become strong. Sheershasana- This asana ensures proper blood circulation in the brain. It helps in hair growth and makes them healthy. It also helps in increasing concentration, enthusiasm, self-confidence as well as reducing facial wrinkles. Sarvangasana- By doing this asana, there is rapid blood circulation throughout the body because of which natural glow comes on the face. Mayurasana- Young people can do this asana for one and a half minutes. This will help keep you young always. Sukshma Vyayama - If you are old and cannot do exercises like jogging, mayurasana and other yoga asanas, you can do suksha vyayamas for healthy skin

Pranayamas for glowing skin

While face yoga and face massage are helpful in tightening the skin, Swami Ramdev claims that pranayamas are the most effective way of keeping the skin young and healthy. They ensure proper blood circulation and keeps the skin glowing. He suggests doing anulom vilom, kapalbhati, bhastrika, bhramari, udhith and ujjayi pranayamas to stay forever young and healthy. Other than keeping skin problems at bay, pranayamas help in reducing blood pressure and maintains sugar levels.

Home remedies for young and clear skin

Get up early in the morning and drink Amla, Aloe Vera and Giloy juice

Drink 2 teaspoons of virgin coconut oil in the morning

Apply aloe vera gel on the face This will help you get rid of every problem related to pimples, freckles, wrinkles etc

Eat a balanced diet

Eat almonds, dry grapes and figs

Eat seasonal fruits

Stay away from junk food, fast food and food packed in chemicals

Reduce salt and sugar intake. Instead, you can consume either black or rock salt.

Do not use refined oil. Use natural oils instead for cooking food

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage