World Oral Health Day 2024: How not brushing your teeth twice could impact your oral health?

Why brushing twice daily is important, explains expert

World Oral Health Day, annually observed on March 20th, underscores the critical importance of adhering to good oral hygiene habits. In 2024, the spotlight is on the fundamental practice of brushing teeth twice daily, emphasising its profound impact on oral health. Deviating from this essential routine can have wide-ranging repercussions, not only on oral health but also on overall well-being. To embark on a journey towards optimal oral care, it is imperative to prioritise brushing teeth at least twice daily. As per expert, Dr Priyanka Sangwan, a Senior Medical Officer specialising in Dental Care at Max Multi Speciality Centre in Panchsheel Park, maintaining a regular brushing routine is vital for proper oral hygiene, as it contributes to the following benefits:

Prevention of cavities:

Brushing your teeth helps remove food particles that are developed with bad bacteria. The bacteria in plaque produce acids that can erode tooth enamel and cause decay.

Gum disease prevention:

Regular brushing helps prevent gum disease by removing plaque and bacteria that can cause inflammation and infection of the gums. Gum disease can lead to serious complications such as tooth loss if left untreated.

Usage of electric toothbrush:

One can now switch to smart brushing with a sonic electric toothbrush. In comparison to a manual toothbrush, these electric toothbrushes are more effective in thorough mouth cleansing and provide maximum comfort & convenience

Routine dental check-ups:

Regular brushing establishes a habit of oral hygiene, making it easier to maintain good dental health overall. It also sets the stage for regular dental check-ups, where any potential issues can be detected and addressed early on.

Prevention of tooth loss:

By removing plaque and bacteria regularly through brushing, you can help prevent tooth loss due to decay or gum disease. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for preserving the health and integrity of your teeth.

