World Liver Day 2024: 9 easy lifestyle tips to cleanse and maintain a healthy liver

The liver plays a vital role in our body's overall health and well-being. It is responsible for filtering toxins, metabolising nutrients, and aiding in digestion. Maintaining a healthy liver is essential for optimal functioning and overall health. Expert Dr LAVENYA R P, MBBS, MD in Pediatrics, MRCPCH, Clinical Fellowship in Paediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology, shares several easy lifestyle tips you can follow to cleanse and support your liver.

Eat a balanced diet: A healthy diet is crucial for liver health. Focus on consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Incorporate foods that are high in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts, to help protect the liver from oxidative stress.

Avoid processed foods: Processed foods are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and additives that can strain the liver. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible to reduce the burden on your liver and support overall health.

Stay hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential for liver health. Water helps flush toxins out of the body and keeps the liver functioning properly. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water each day to stay hydrated and support liver function.

Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can damage the liver over time and increase the risk of liver disease. Limit your alcohol intake to moderate levels, or better yet, avoid alcohol altogether to maintain a healthy liver.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity is beneficial for liver health. Exercise helps promote blood circulation, reduce inflammation, and support weight management, all of which are important for liver function. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of fatty liver disease and other liver-related conditions. Aim to maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise to support liver health.

Get adequate sleep: Quality sleep is essential for overall health, including liver health. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night to allow your body to repair and regenerate liver cells.

Limit exposure to toxins: Minimise your exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals that can harm the liver. Use natural cleaning products, avoid smoking, and limit your exposure to pesticides and other pollutants whenever possible. Avoid unnecessary and over-the-counter self-medication.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can have a negative impact on liver health. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature to support liver health and overall well-being.

Consult your healthcare provider: If you have any concerns about your liver health or if you're experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal pain, or jaundice, it's important to consult your healthcare provider. They can assess your liver function and provide personalized recommendations for maintaining a healthy liver. Timely vaccinations in children can help to avoid serious infections that can harm the liver.

By incorporating these easy lifestyle tips into your daily routine, you can cleanse and maintain a healthy liver, supporting overall health and well-being for years to come. Remember that small changes can make a big difference when it comes to liver health, so start implementing these tips today for a healthier tomorrow.

