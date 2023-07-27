World Hepatitis Day 2023: Know the difference between Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference between Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

World Hepatitis Day is on July 28 and it is an important reminder to educate ourselves on the different types of hepatitis. Many people are unaware of the different types of hepatitis and the impact they can have on our health, so it’s important to know the difference between Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

Hepatitis A

It is the most common type of viral hepatitis and is usually spread through contact with contaminated food or water. It is usually a short-term illness that causes inflammation of the liver. Symptoms of hepatitis A can include yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. Vaccines are available to protect against Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis B

It is also a virus that can cause inflammation of the liver. It is usually spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. Symptoms of hepatitis B can include jaundice, dark urine, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. It can also cause long-term health problems if left untreated. Vaccines are available for protection against hepatitis B, and antiviral medications can help manage long-term infection if needed.

Hepatitis C

It is a virus that can cause inflammation of the liver. It is usually spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. Symptoms of hepatitis C can include jaundice, dark urine, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. Antiviral medications are available to help manage long-term infection if needed.

Hepatitis D

It is an uncommon virus that only affects people who are already infected with hepatitis B. It is spread through contact with infected blood or other bodily fluids. Symptoms of hepatitis D can include jaundice, dark urine, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for hepatitis D but antiviral medications may be used to manage long-term infections in some cases.

Hepatitis E

It is a virus that can cause inflammation of the liver. It is usually spread through contact with contaminated food or water. Symptoms of hepatitis E can include jaundice, dark urine, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and fever. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for hepatitis E but some antiviral medications may be used to manage long-term infections in some cases.

It’s important to know the difference between these five types of viral hepatitis so you can take steps to protect yourself from infection and get appropriate treatment if needed. Vaccines are available for protection against hepatitis A and B while antiviral medications may be used to manage long-term infections caused by hepatitis C, D or E if needed.

