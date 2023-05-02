World Asthma Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Easy care for breathing problems & allergens

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Asthma Day 2023

World Asthma Day 2023: An annual event celebrated globally on the first Tuesday of May. Its purpose is to bring attention to asthma and educate people about this chronic health condition and its treatment. Asthma is a condition in which there is a narrowing of airways due to swelling of mucosa and also there is increase production of mucus in the airways. It causes symptoms such as wheezing (whistling sound from chest), shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough that vary over time in occurrence, frequency and intensity and may be more severe at night. Asthma is a long-term ailment that affects both children and adults, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

History

The day was first started by the Global Initiative for Asthma, which is a medical guideline organisation founded in 1993. Its purpose is to increase global asthma awareness and improve patient care worldwide. This organisation works with various healthcare professionals to reduce the prevalence of Asthma. The first World Asthma Day was held on the sidelines of the World Asthma Meeting in Spain and included participation from 35 countries. Since that day, it is being celebrated on the first Tuesday of May.

Theme

The theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is "Asthma Care for All," building on the theme of the previous year, "Closing Gaps in Asthma Care," and the 2019 theme, "STOP for Asthma."

Significance

World Asthma Day aims at bridging the gaps in asthma care. The day has been dedicated to increasing awareness about the medical issues that asthma patients face and encouraging equal access to diagnosis and treatment (medicine). According to Global Initiative for Asthma, efforts are made to ensure that international respiratory communities work together with patients and health care providers to implement asthma care solutions both, locally and globally.

Symptoms of asthma:

Frequent coughing

Shortness of breath

Common Cold

Allergies

Chest pain among others

Things that affect Asthma during summers

Extreme heat in summer triggers asthma symptoms. Our lungs are super sensitive, the hot air pulls the lungs to work harder to generate oxygen for breathing.

Humid air is also a dangerous factor playing against asthmatic people as the humid air is hot and heavy, one falls prey to this and gets triggered by dust mites, pollen, and mold.

Things you need to take care of in summer heat, if you are asthmatic

1. Scorching heat and Humidity

The scorching heat of summer troubles many that results in excessive humidity. Asthmatic people are advised to cover their face before stepping out as heat and humidity create a lot of dust that can trigger cough and breathing problems.

2. Try to avoid Sun-drying clothes

It is said that if you hang your clothes out to dry in the sun during summer, they will collect pollen. Instead, you can opt for a clothes dryer to avoid such issues.

3. Never leave without your inhaler

Inhalers are mandatory for Asthma sufferers, one should never leave their inhaler at home. Asthma inhalers are supposed to be kept in a cool place, especially one should not keep their inhaler in direct sunlight.

