What is Prediabetes? Here are all the tips to reverse it & maintain a healthy lifestyle

Prediabetes is where your blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The exact cause of prediabetes is unknown, but it’s associated with insulin resistance. This is when your cells stop responding to the hormone insulin. The pancreas produces insulin, which allows sugar (glucose) to enter your cells. When your body doesn’t use insulin properly, sugar can accumulate in your bloodstream.

A prediabetes diagnosis, however, doesn’t mean that you’ll develop type 2 diabetes. Some people have successfully reversed prediabetes by modifying their diet and lifestyle.

1. Eat a clean diet

One risk factor for prediabetes is a diet high in processed foods, which have added fats, calories, and sugar without nutritional value. A diet high in red meat also heightens your risk. Eating a “clean” diet, which consists of healthier choices, can help restore normal blood sugar levels. This can reverse prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes.

2. Exercise on a daily basis

Lack of physical activity is another risk factor for prediabetes. Exercise is not only great for energy and mental health, but it can also lower your blood sugar by increasing insulin sensitivity. This allows the cells in your body to use insulin more efficiently.

3. Lose excess weight

One benefit of a regular exercise routine is that it helps you shed excess weight.

In fact, losing as little as 5 to 10 percent of body fat can improve your blood sugar level and help reverse prediabetes. For some people, this is about 10 to 20 pounds.

4. Stop smoking

Many people know that smoking increases the risk of heart disease and lung cancer. But smoking is also a risk factor for insulin resistance, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes.

5. Eat fewer carbs

Even if you’re committed to healthy eating, it’s important to choose your carbohydrates carefully. You’ll also want to eat fewer certain carbs to help reverse prediabetes.

