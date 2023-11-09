What is Liposuction Surgery? Know its benefits and 5 risks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits and top 5 risks of liposuction surgery.

A 29-year-old popular Brazillian influencer and model Luana Andrade has died after undergoing a liposuction surgery on her knees. She had suffered from four cardiac arrests during the procedure. Liposuction surgery is a cosmetic procedure that aims to remove excess fat from different parts of the body. It is also known as lipoplasty. This procedure is becoming increasingly popular among people who want to achieve a more toned and sculpted figure. However, as with any surgery, it is important to understand the benefits and potential risks associated with liposuction.

Benefits of Liposuction Surgery:

One of the main benefits of liposuction surgery is that it helps in improving the body's contours. T Liposuction surgery can help individuals achieve their desired body shape and boost their self-confidence, making them feel more comfortable in their own skin. Liposuction surgery offers long-lasting results. In some cases, liposuction surgery may be used for medical purposes/ Another advantage of liposuction surgery is that it can be personalised according to an individual's specific needs and goals.

Risks of Liposuction Surgery:

Infection: The incisions made during the procedure may become infected if proper care is not taken. This can lead to complications and delay the healing process.

Scarring: While modern techniques have reduced scarring, visible scarring is still possible after liposuction surgery.

Contour Irregularities: In some cases, liposuction may result in uneven or lumpy contours in the treated areas.

Fluid Imbalance: Liposuction involves removing fat cells, which can also result in the removal of fluids from the body.

Negative Reactions to Anesthesia: Liposuction is typically performed under general anaesthesia, which carries its own set of risks, such as an allergic reaction.

Remember, it is essential to consult with a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon and discuss the potential risks and benefits before deciding to undergo liposuction. With proper research and preparation, one can minimize the risks and enjoy the many benefits that liposuction has to offer. Remember, your health and safety should always be the top priority.

