Weight loss: Eggs vs Paneer, which is better source of protein? Find out

Weight loss: Paneer and eggs are the 2 major protein sources that many of us are dependent on. Both of them are used extensively because they have high nutritional content. Both paneer and eggs are widely used by people all over the world. Paneer comprises light, creamy and watery flavors whereas eggs taste mild salty and have strong flavors. For vegetarians, paneer is the only source of protein, but for non-vegetarians, there are two options to choose from. But which of the two is a healthier and better choice for weight loss- Eggs or Paneer?

Common sources of protein that most of us rely on are paneer and eggs. Both of them are commonly used and they should be as they boast a great nutrient profile. They are touted as superfoods and are included in pre and post-workout meals. Vegetarians include paneer to get proteins while non-vegetarians include eggs and chicken for the body-building nutrient.

Let's read on to the in-depth nutrients analysis on it:

1 boiled egg (approx. 44 grams) contains

Protein:5.5 g

Total fat: 4.2 g

Calcium: 24.6 mg

Iron: 0.8 mg

Magnesium:5.3 mg

Phosphorus: 86.7 mg

Potassium: 60.3 mg

Zinc: 0.6 mg

Cholesterol: 162 mg

Selenium: 13.4 micrograms (mcg)

40 grams of low-fat paneer contains

Protein: 7.54gm

Fat: 5.88gm

Carbs: 4.96gm

Folates: 37.32microgram

Calcium: 190.4mg

Phosphorus: 132 mg

Potassium: 50 mg

Comparatively, eggs are cheaper and they contain all the essential vitamins and minerals that are required by the body in our day-to-day life. A whole egg contains 6 grams of protein along with several other nutrients essential for the body to carry out its normal functioning. Eggs can be consumed in a number of ways - scrambled eggs, egg curry, boiled eggs, poached eggs, or many more. The catch here is that due to high-fat content, people discard the yolk and consume only the white. But it is the yellow portion that contains the most nutrients.

As far as paneer or cottage cheese is concerned, it is a popular dairy product in India. Extremely rich in calcium, vitamin B12, selenium, vitamin D, and riboflavin, paneer can be added to the salad, used in paneer curry, or can be paired with any vegetable. Cottage cheese is prepared from milk by separating the curds from the whey.

Eggs and protein are full of nutrients. They are the complete sources of protein, as they contain all nine nutrients required to make protein. Hence, they are considered rich sources of protein. Besides, dairy products and eggs are rich in vitamin B-12 and vitamin D, two nutrients that are scarcely found in any plant-based food products. Both can be included alternatively in the diet. Vegetarians, who are trying to lose weight, eating paneer can be as beneficial as eating eggs. Apart from eggs and paneer, other rich sources of protein are chicken, cheese (mozzarella and cheddar) beans such as mung beans, black beans and kidney beans, and broccoli among others. Anyone allergic to eggs and paneer can opt for these protein-rich foods.

