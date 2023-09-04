Weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in UK by Novo Nordisk: How does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Weight-loss drug Wegovy

Danish Drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its weight loss injection Wegovy in the UK, expanding into a second major market in Europe in just over a month even as it struggles to keep up with soaring demand. Novo Nordisk announced in a statement that, continuing the company's push into new markets despite ongoing supply shortages it warns could take years to fully resolve as it struggles to keep up with booming demand.Wegovy has shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes is so far available in the U.S, Norway, Denmark and as of late July, Germany.

How much does Wegovy cost?

Wegovy can cost more than $1000 per month and any improvement in health and subsequent reduction in medical costs is not likely to occur likely. The annual cost of overall care for patients prior to taking Wegovy or a similar drug was $12,371 on average. The full year cost after starting the medication jumped by 59% to $19,675 on average.

How Does Wegovy drug work?

Wegovy is a once-weekly injection used to aid weight loss in adults and teens. It is specifically used for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index of 30 kg/m 03 greater or 27 kg/m2 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comoboid condition, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes or dylipidemia.It is also used in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with an initial BMI at the 95th percentile or greater for age and sex.

Wegovy is an add-on to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Side effects of Wegovy drug

Like most drugs, Wegovy may cause mild or serious side effects. The lists below describe some of the more common side effects of Wegovy. These lists don’t include all possible side effects. Usage of drug can be based on your age, other health implications you have or the medications you take.

The mild side effects include bloating or abdominal pain, burping, diarrhea, dizziness, gas, headache, indigestion, heartburn or gastroesophagal reflux disease, fatigue, stomach flu, vomiting, constipations and nausea.

Latest Health News