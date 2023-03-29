Urinary Tract Infection (UTI): Home remedies to treat this bacterial infection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Urinary Tract Infection (UTI): Treat this bacterial infection with these home remedies

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a type of bacterial infection that affects women. It affects about 25% of all women. Women are likely to experience a UTI at least once in their life. It is not usually dangerous, but it can cause discomforts such as a strong urge to urinate, pain when urinating smelly urine, and stomach pain.

Doctors usually prescribe antibiotics to those affected by UTI. Antibiotics are drugs that stop tiny living things from growing.

Why should you resort to home remedies?

If you have a severe UTI, antibiotics are the best treatment option. But if your symptoms are mild, you can talk to your doctor about whether you can treat it at home without antibiotics.

Even though antibiotics can help treat the bacterial infection, they can also cause side effects, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC warns that taking antibiotics to treat a UTI can lead to side effects such as rash, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, and yeast infections. Additionally, there is a risk of developing antibiotic-resistant UTI, which means that the infection cannot be treated by most common methods.

If your UTI symptoms are mild, you can try the following home treatments for relief:

Drink plenty of water

Drinking lots of water is important for good health and can help prevent and treat UTI. Water can dilute the urine and help get rid of the bacteria causing the infection by making you urinate more often.

Cranberries may help prevent UTIs

While there is no clear evidence, some studies suggest that unsweetened cranberry juice, cranberry supplements, or dried cranberries can help reduce the risk of UTIs. This is because cranberries contain PACs that may prevent bacteria from sticking to the lining of your urinary tract.

Take probiotics

Probiotics are tiny living things that help keep your digestion and immune system healthy. They can also help treat and prevent UTIs because they replace harmful bacteria with helpful bacteria. UTIs can harm the helpful bacteria in your urinary tract, especially Lactobacillus. But probiotics can restore the balance by adding good bacteria.

Eat vitamin C-rich foods

Eating foods that have a lot of vitamin C is good for your health. Vitamin C can help prevent illnesses, control blood pressure, and reduce uric acid levels. Vitamin C can also help get rid of the bacteria causing UTIs by making your urine more acidic. Foods that have a lot of vitamin C include oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, and red bell peppers.

Do not hold your pee

When you have a UTI, it's important to remember to never hold in your urine. Even if it feels uncomfortable, you should always use the bathroom when you need to. Holding in your urine can make bacteria grow and make the infection worse. So, it's important to empty your bladder regularly!

While antibiotics are the best option for treating severe UTIs, several home remedies can help alleviate mild symptoms and prevent recurring UTIs. However, if your symptoms persist or worsen, it's important to consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment.

