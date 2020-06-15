Swami Ramdev shares tips on how you can stay away from depression

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Sunday. He was suffering from depression for a long time. Online research conducted between April 1 and June 5 states that around 1.6 percent of people worldwide are prone to mental depression. Depression is a silent killer so how can you win from disease? Learn about this from yoga guru Swami Ramdev how you can conquer depression with the help of yoga. According to Swami Ramdev, if a man wants to get out of depression, then he should practice yoga. Apart from this, people often go into depression due to the lack of support from their loved ones. The small matter of loved ones bumps into despair. Therefore, never talk to your loved ones in a way that would hurt them deep in their heart. With this, if you have any kind of problem, then definitely share it with someone.

Symptoms of depression:

Feeling of sadness

Loneliness

Don't remember when you were happy last time

Daily activities like bathing seem like a task

Headaches

Health decline

Exhaustion

Overproduction of negative thinking.

Remains angry

Getting up from bed seems like a big job.

Stay away from people.

Feeling that nothing good is going on.

