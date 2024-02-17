Superfood Scallops: Know THESE 5 benefits of this shellfish

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Superfood Scallops: Know 5 benefits of this shellfish

Scallops, those sweet, succulent morsels of the sea, are more than just a fancy appetiser. They're a treasure trove of nutrients waiting to be discovered, offering a range of health benefits that go beyond their delightful taste. So, buckle up and prepare to dive into the reasons why you should consider adding these ocean gems to your diet.

High in protein:

Scallops are a lean source of high-quality protein, essential for building and repairing tissues, maintaining muscle mass, and keeping you feeling full and energised. A 3-ounce serving provides about 17 grams of protein, making it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and anyone seeking a healthy diet.

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids:

These little bivalves are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which contribute to optimal heart health. These ‘good fats’ help reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol, and improve blood pressure, all factors that protect against heart disease and stroke.

Source of Vitamin B12 and selenium:

Vitamin B12 is crucial for nerve function, DNA synthesis, and the production of red blood cells, while selenium acts as a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Scallops are a notable source of both vitamin B12 and selenium, making them beneficial for overall health and immune function. Including scallops in your meals can help ensure you get an adequate intake of these vital nutrients.

Low in calories:

Unlike many other protein sources, scallops are relatively low in calories, making them a perfect choice for weight management or those following a calorie-conscious diet. A 3-ounce serving clocks in at around 120 calories, providing a satisfying protein punch without the guilt.

Abundant in essential minerals:

Scallops are packed with essential minerals like selenium, zinc, and magnesium. Selenium supports thyroid function and immunity, while zinc plays a vital role in cell growth and brain health. Magnesium, on the other hand, keeps your muscles and nerves functioning optimally and even contributes to bone health.

