Superfood Sapodilla: Know THESE 5 benefits of Chikoo

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know these benefits of Sapodilla

The sapodilla, also known as chikoo or naseberry, is a tropical fruit native to Central America and Mexico. It's known for its sweet, creamy flesh and brown, rough-textured skin. And beyond its delicious taste, sapodilla boasts an impressive array of health benefits. Here are 5 reasons why you should consider adding this exotic fruit to your diet.

Good source of nutrients:

Chikoo is a nutritional powerhouse, containing a variety of essential vitamins and minerals. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, and provides a good dose of vitamin A, contributing to healthy skin and vision. Additionally, Chikoo contains essential minerals like potassium, iron, and calcium, supporting overall well-being.

Fibre powerhouse:

Sapodilla boasts the highest fibre content of any common fruit, with a single fruit providing a whopping 9 grams! This dietary fibre keeps you feeling full and satisfied, aiding in digestion and promoting gut health. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels and cholesterol, making it a great choice for people with diabetes or heart disease.

Energy booster:

For a natural energy boost, look no further than Sapodilla. This fruit is rich in natural sugars, primarily fructose and sucrose, providing a quick and sustained energy release. Consuming Sapodilla as a midday snack can help combat fatigue and keep you energised throughout the day, without the need for artificial energy drinks.

Helps in digestion:

The high fibre content in sapodilla acts as a natural laxative, promoting regularity and preventing constipation. Additionally, its tannins and polyphenols have anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the digestive tract and ease stomach discomfort.

Heart health benefits:

Including Sapodilla in your diet may contribute to heart health. The potassium content in Chikoo helps regulate blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the dietary fibre and antioxidants present in Chikoo contribute to a healthy heart by promoting optimal blood circulation and reducing inflammation.

ALSO READ: Superfood Chives: Know THESE 5 benefits of this bulbous plant