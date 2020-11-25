Study says youngsters’ anxiety levels doubled during COVID lockdown: 5 natural products to control your stress

Image Source : FREEPIK Stress and anxiety tips

New research adds to a growing body of evidence that young people's anxiety levels doubled during Covid-19 lockdown. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, revealed that the number of young people with anxiety doubled from 13 per cent to 24 per cent, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

"The findings suggest that there is a need to protect mental health at this time (especially managing anxiety) and support mental health services," said study author Rebecca Pearson from the University of Bristol in the UK. Researchers also found that anxiety levels continued to remain high even when lockdown restrictions were eased in June and thus a similar situation may be expected this winter.

The findings also suggest that this could be worse for individuals with a history of mental health problems, women and those who had experienced pre-pandemic financial problems. Therefore, here we are with a few natural products which can reduce your stress and anxiety levels. Take a look:

1. Shilajit

Shilajit is a commonly used ayurvedic medicine which is an effective and safe supplement that can have a positive effect on your overall health and well-being. Not just an aphrodisiac, Shilajit in its pure form has more medicinal and wellness benefits than one can imagine. It is a must try for young working professionals( both men & women) who are either suffering from work related stress and anxiety or are fighting depression as it contains important elements such as magnesium, potassium together with zinc. Upakarma Ayurveda’s Pure Shilajit Resin, Aadar's Stay Pro Active are some of the products that will help unearth a calmer, stronger and happier version of yourself .

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb classified as an "Adaptogen", meaning it can help your body manage stress. A must herb for all young professionals who are under severe work stress, it blocks the stress pathway in the brain by regulating chemical signalling in the nervous system. Several human studies have already shown that it can reduce symptoms in people with stress and anxiety disorders. Upakarma Ayurveda's Pure Ashwagandha Capsules for Strength, Stamina & Power and Dabur's Ashwagandha Churna, Himalaya Ashwagandha are so some of the go to brands which are doing wonders across age groups and health problems, particularly mental health.

3. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is an important part of most of our lives; from giving our upset stomach some relief to providing our drinks a refreshing taste and aroma but many are unaware of its calmative properties that can leave you relaxed, release your stress and mental pressure. Infact, when it comes to relieving stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is one of the best allies. The menthol present in the herb is known to be a muscle relaxant and is antispasmodic in nature, helping you relax amidst mental stress. Goodwyn, The Indian Chai are some of the brands offering the best for tea lovers.

4. Plant Based Products

Plant-based products have always been a significant element in the food and nutrition sector. With increasing awareness, working professionals are also opting for these products as it contains Protein, Multivitamins & Ayurvedic herbs. OZiva's Protein & Herbs is specially for women to meet their dietary needs and help them cope up with the stress.

5. Essential Oil

Aromatherapy is one of the complementary therapies which use essential oils as the major therapeutic agents to treat several health and wellness issues. The subtle essence has an effect on the body’s chemical and energy systems thus making it a natural remedy to relieve anxiety and stress. Some essential oils such as Lavender oil, Jasmine, Rose, Bergamot are some of the essential oils you can use to relieve your symptoms of anxiety.

With inputs from IANS.