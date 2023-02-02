Sirsasana: Benefits of headstand and how to do

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sirsasana

During winter, the body becomes stiff which makes it prone to cramps, joint pain, and injury. Yoga can cure your winter lethargy and stiffness. All you need is your yoga mat and as little as 20 minutes thrice a week to see the difference. Exercise heats up the body from the inside and releases stiffness from the muscles making you feel active and energetic. These are simple and effective postures that can be performed by people of any age. Sirsasana is the king of inversion poses because it requires a lot of skill and strength. Sirsha’ means ‘head’ and ‘asana’ means ‘posture’, thus, it is the asana done on the head. It is an advanced yoga asana that must be attempted under the guidance of a yoga instructor.

Sirsasana is very popular due to its multiple health benefits:

It relieves stress

Increases concentration and focus

Improves blood flow and circulation to head and eyes

Strengthens shoulders and arms

Improves digestion

Decreases fluid build-up in the Legs and feet

Sirsasana helps the functioning of the pituitary gland, which supports the functioning of all the endocrine glands. Thus, it also helps in increasing the height

Helps improve flexibility and balance

Precautions

Sirsasana must be performed under the guidance of a yoga expert

It is advised to perform headstand slowly to avoid injuries to the head and neck

Beginners should start learning with the support of a wall until they master the balance

How to do

