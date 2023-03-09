Seven home remedies for sore throat during this changing weather

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Seven home remedies for sore throat

Sore throat or throat pain is a common health problem during the monsoon, caused by weakened immune systems and microbiological infections. It is characterized by a scratchy, dry, and uncomfortable feeling in the throat. Common symptoms include throat ache, pain to talk or swallowing, and mild fever.

Seasonal illnesses, such as infections, allergies, air pollution, muscle strain, digestive diseases, or tumours, are more likely to affect the throat.

Old age home remedies can help with throat inflammation with their antibacterial and therapeutic qualities. Here are 7 home remedies to treat sore throat:

Warm water

Drinking warm water can help to regulate digestion, increase blood circulation, and lower stress levels. It should be used first thing in the morning and last thing at night to ensure no oil enters the respiratory system.

Gargle

Gargling with warm salt water at night is a common Ayurveda treatment for sore throat. It works by removing infection-causing bacteria and loosening mucus, soothes sore throats and lessens inflammation.

Turmeric water

Ayurveda recommends turmeric for a variety of diseases, from reducing swelling to curing the common cold. Turmeric water with ginger and black pepper works great to treat the sore throat.

Honey

Raw honey is a demulcent treatment for sore throat, with desirable characteristics such as reducing inflammation, removing mucus, nutritious, and antimicrobial content. It soothes the throat when given in little doses

Dry ginger

Dry ginger, also known as sonti, sukku, or sonth, is a key component of herbal cough syrups. Sonth is a soothing sore throat remedy when coupled with honey. Certain substances in sonth have anti-inflammatory properties that relieve throat irritation.

Tulsi

Tulsi is known as "The Queen of Herbs" and "Mother Medicine of Nature". It increases resistance to the common cold and cough, boosts antibody production, and helps in cleaning the airways by assisting the person in coughing up mucus.

Mulethi

Mulethi, also known as licorice or "sweet wood," is an Ayurvedic herb that can help reduce sore throat symptoms by reducing congestion, loosening mucus in the airways, and soothes coughing. Keep 1 or 2 mulethi roots in your mouth and suck the juice like a toffee.

