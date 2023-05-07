Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Say goodbye to toothache with the help of this miracle leaf

Say goodbye to toothache with the help of this miracle leaf

Toothaches are something that we all experience from time to time. Guava leaves can help you in this case. Let's find out how.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 16:41 IST
Say goodbye to toothache with the help of this leaf
Image Source : FREEPIK Say goodbye to toothache with the help of this leaf

Guava leaves for toothache: Guava leaves have been used for toothache for years, not just today. Actually, these leaves have the property of reducing tooth decay, removing inflammation and keeping the teeth healthy. These leaves have antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties, which are helpful in killing bacteria in the teeth and removing inflammation. So, the question is: how to use guava leaves for teeth and what are their benefits.

How do you make guava leaves for a toothache?

For teeth, you can make a paste by grinding guava leaves or you can use its extract. For this, you have to do the following: 

  • Take some fresh guava leaves.
  • Take some pipli and cloves.
  • Add a little salt to it as well.
  • Now grind all these on a cob.
  • Now apply this coarse paste to your teeth

Benefits of guava leaves in toothache

1. Antibacterial

You can use this antibacterial paste to get rid of toothaches. Also, you can use its extracts. Along with killing the bacteria inside the teeth, it also neutralises the worms in the teeth. In this way, it is helpful in reducing toothaches.

Related Stories
On Holi 2022, explore these 8 of India's top adventure sports places

On Holi 2022, explore these 8 of India's top adventure sports places

Fashion and travel blogger Karishma Rawat selected for Pinterest's Creators Day event

Fashion and travel blogger Karishma Rawat selected for Pinterest's Creators Day event

How much water should you drink during winters? Beware, it can be life-threatening

How much water should you drink during winters? Beware, it can be life-threatening

World Malaria Day: Know how to keep mosquitoes at bay in your home

World Malaria Day: Know how to keep mosquitoes at bay in your home

2. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties
Whether it is guava leaf or long pepper, both are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. These reduce the pain by reducing the inflammation of the tooth. Apart from this, it also reduces the infection in the surrounding area, due to which the pain of the teeth decreases. So, understand this home remedy and try it when you have a toothache.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

Latest Health News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Say News

Latest News