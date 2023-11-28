Rohit Bal's rare heart condition Dilated Cardiomyopathy - Its symptoms, stages and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Can a person survive heart failure?

Fashion designer Rohit Bal has been battling for his life at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Surviving a major heart attack in 2010, Bal (62) now faces the challenges of a rare medical condition known as 'Dilated Cardiomyopathy.' Currently, the designer is on ventilator support and receiving treatment for this condition under the expert supervision of the highly acclaimed cardiologist, Dr. Praveen Chand.

In this article, India TV will decode Dilated Cardiomyopathy- Its symptoms, stages and treatment

What is Dilated Cardiomyopathy?

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a heart condition characterised by the enlargement and weakening of the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle. This progressive disorder can lead to a range of symptoms and complications, making understanding its signs, stages, and treatment vital for effective management.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Symptoms

Early stages of dilated cardiomyopathy might not manifest noticeable symptoms, but as the condition advances, individuals may experience

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Swelling in the legs

Irregular or rapid heartbeat.

Persistent coughing and fluid retention are also common indicators. Recognizing these signs is crucial for early intervention and improved outcomes.

Stages of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

DCM is typically categorized into stages based on the severity of the condition:

Stage 1: At this early stage, individuals may not exhibit symptoms, but there might be structural changes in the heart. Stage 2: Structural changes continue, and symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath may become noticeable during physical activity. Stage 3: Symptoms become more pronounced, even with minimal exertion. Fatigue and shortness of breath can significantly impact daily life. Stage 4: This advanced stage is characterized by severe symptoms even at rest, with the potential for life-threatening complications.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment

The management of dilated cardiomyopathy involves a combination of medical, lifestyle, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions

Medications: Heart failure medications, including beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, and diuretics, are commonly prescribed to alleviate symptoms and improve heart function.

Lifestyle Changes: Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, including a low-sodium diet, regular exercise within recommended limits, and avoiding alcohol and illicit substances, is essential.

Device Therapy: In some cases, devices like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) or cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices may be recommended to regulate heart rhythm.

Surgical Options: In advanced stages or cases unresponsive to other treatments, heart transplantation or left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation may be considered.

