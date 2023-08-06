Rise in Japanese Encephalitis cases raise concern in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Japanese Encephalitis is cased by mosquitos

Assam has been recording a sharp hike in vector-borne diseases, including dengue and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the last few years, which pose significant health risks and are cause of concern. According to official statistics, in this monsoon season, vector-borne diseases have claimed more than 15 lives. Every district authority is on high alert and medical colleges have taken the appropriate steps to address the disease outbreak.

WHO defines Japanese Encephalitis as a virus related to dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile viruses and is spread by mosquitos.

As per the health department, JE cases are reported in Assam from July to September each year, but this year, cases started surfacing in mid-July.

Infected Culex species mosquitoes, especially Culex tritaeniorhynchus, bite humans to spread the JE virus. Places near paddy fields, water sources, and pig habitats are more vulnerable and there is typically a greater chance of contracting the disease.

According to the doctors, a person with JE will typically have either no symptoms at all or only minor ones. Fever and headache are moderate symptoms, while nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, speech impediment, and spastic paralysis are severe ones.

For prevention, people should wear long-sleeved clothing, use mosquito nets, insecticides, and repellents, clean standing water, drains and maintain a clean environment around their homes.

It is advised to get immunised in order to prevent contracting JE. In areas where the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is prevalent, a vaccine against it has been included in the Indian Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Most affected Indian state

Assam recorded the highest number of JE-related deaths in 2006. The disease had caused almost 1,500 deaths. JE-like illnesses claimed 77 lives in July and August of the previous year as well.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, said that the health department is ready to deal with rising JE cases. Separate beds have been set up for such patients in every government hospital. Every exposed area is being fumigated to kill mosquitoes.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from 2018 to 2022 a total of 730 people died of JE in India, out of which 442 were from Assam only.

A senior health department officer told IANS that so far, 254 people have been affected by it. Five people died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) alone. Several people are in critical condition in various hospitals. Therefore, it is feared that the death toll may increase.

Symptoms of JE

According to the doctors, the first symptom of Japanese encephalitis is fever, accompanied by a severe headache. The patients develop delirium due to the outbreak of fever. If this happens, the health professionals advise the sick to be admitted to the hospital without delay.

Minister Mahanta also said that the common people should be careful. Medicated mosquito nets should be used. "Health workers are going door to door and testing people's blood samples," he added. Mahanta mentioned, "Free treatment of Japanese encephalitis has been arranged in government hospitals."

(With IANS inputs)

