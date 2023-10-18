Osteoporosis: What is it — Symptoms, Risk and Remedies

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Osteoporosis is also known as brittle bones and is now becoming very common

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20 to spread awareness of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. For those who don't know the weakening of bones is called Osteoporosis. In this condition, bone mass density (BMD) decreases, which increases the risk of bone fractures. The first level of BMD loss is known as osteopenia.

If it is not diagnosed and treated on time, the risk of osteoporosis increases. Although osteoporosis is more common in women above 50 years of age. Osteoporosis is not caused only by calcium deficiency. In women, estrogen is very important for maintaining BMD levels. After menopause, BMD declines rapidly due to reduced estrogen levels in the body. Changing lifestyles, poor eating habits, heredity as well and lack of exercise are the main factors causing osteoporosis.

Risk factors of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is also known as brittle bones and is now becoming common even among young people. Its risk factors are a bad lifestyle, sitting for long hours, unhealthy eating habits, stress, etc.

Other risk factors are as follows-

physical inactivity

calcium deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency

to smoke

excessive alcohol consumption

weight loss

rheumatoid arthritis

Medication intake (e.g. heparin, prednisone)

Symptoms of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is also called a silent killer. This is because when bone damage starts at the initial level, no specific symptoms are visible. Usually, this clinical condition goes unnoticed until a person suffers a fracture. But, in some rare cases, its symptoms may be seen, which are as follows-

Back pain: Back pain in osteoporosis is usually caused by spine fractures. It causes very severe pain. This is because the broken vertebrae of the back pinch the nerves extending from the spinal cord in a radial manner.

Bone fracture: One of the most common symptoms caused by osteoporosis is bone fracture. In this, the bones become so weak or brittle that the risk of fracture increases significantly.

Stooped posture: In some cases, spinal fractures caused by osteoporosis cause the upper back to bend forward, making one appear shorter.

Prevention of Osteoporosis

Do exercise daily

Consume more calcium

Soak up sunlight for Vitamin D

Do not let there be a deficiency of Vitamin K

Reduce obesity

Choose plant estrogens

Quit smoking and alcohol consumption

release stress

Do oil massage

Include sesame seeds in your diet

Get regular health checkups done

Osteoporosis Diet

Along with treatment, a healthy diet can help strengthen your bones. To keep your bones healthy and strong, you have to include some essential nutrients in your daily diet. For this, calcium and vitamin D are most important. The body needs calcium to keep bones strong and vitamin D is needed to absorb calcium. For healthy bones, include protein, magnesium, vitamin K, and zinc in the nutrients. Talk to your doctor about what you should include in your diet. A good dietitian can prepare a healthy meal or diet plan for you.

