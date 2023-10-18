Osteoporosis: What is it — Symptoms, Risk and Remedies

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20 to spread awareness of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. For those who don't know the weakening of bones is called Osteoporosis. In this condition, bone mass density (BMD) decreases, which increases the risk of bone fractures. The first level of BMD loss is known as osteopenia.
If it is not diagnosed and treated on time, the risk of osteoporosis increases. Although osteoporosis is more common in women above 50 years of age. Osteoporosis is not caused only by calcium deficiency. In women, estrogen is very important for maintaining BMD levels. After menopause, BMD declines rapidly due to reduced estrogen levels in the body. Changing lifestyles, poor eating habits, heredity as well and lack of exercise are the main factors causing osteoporosis.
Risk factors of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is also known as brittle bones and is now becoming common even among young people. Its risk factors are a bad lifestyle, sitting for long hours, unhealthy eating habits, stress, etc.
Other risk factors are as follows-
- physical inactivity
- calcium deficiency
- Vitamin D deficiency
- to smoke
- excessive alcohol consumption
- weight loss
- rheumatoid arthritis
- Medication intake (e.g. heparin, prednisone)
Symptoms of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is also called a silent killer. This is because when bone damage starts at the initial level, no specific symptoms are visible. Usually, this clinical condition goes unnoticed until a person suffers a fracture. But, in some rare cases, its symptoms may be seen, which are as follows-
Back pain: Back pain in osteoporosis is usually caused by spine fractures. It causes very severe pain. This is because the broken vertebrae of the back pinch the nerves extending from the spinal cord in a radial manner.
Bone fracture: One of the most common symptoms caused by osteoporosis is bone fracture. In this, the bones become so weak or brittle that the risk of fracture increases significantly.
Stooped posture: In some cases, spinal fractures caused by osteoporosis cause the upper back to bend forward, making one appear shorter.
Prevention of Osteoporosis
- Do exercise daily
- Consume more calcium
- Soak up sunlight for Vitamin D
- Do not let there be a deficiency of Vitamin K
- Reduce obesity
- Choose plant estrogens
- Quit smoking and alcohol consumption
- release stress
- Do oil massage
- Include sesame seeds in your diet
- Get regular health checkups done
Osteoporosis Diet
Along with treatment, a healthy diet can help strengthen your bones. To keep your bones healthy and strong, you have to include some essential nutrients in your daily diet. For this, calcium and vitamin D are most important. The body needs calcium to keep bones strong and vitamin D is needed to absorb calcium. For healthy bones, include protein, magnesium, vitamin K, and zinc in the nutrients. Talk to your doctor about what you should include in your diet. A good dietitian can prepare a healthy meal or diet plan for you.