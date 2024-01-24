National Girl Child Day 2024: Five vaccines every girl needs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Five important vaccines every girl needs.

Today marks the celebration of National Girl Child Day, a day dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of girls all over the world. As we celebrate this day, it is important to highlight the importance of vaccines in ensuring the health and future of every girl child. Vaccines play a crucial role in protecting girls from deadly diseases and empowering them to live healthy and fulfilling lives. In this article, we will discuss five vaccines every girl needs to receive to safeguard their health and well-being.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus that can lead to cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide. The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls aged 11-12 years to protect against the strains of HPV that can cause cervical cancer. It is also recommended for young women up to the age of 26 who have not yet received the vaccine. By protecting girls from HPV, we can prevent them from developing cervical cancer later in life.

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine

Tetanus is a deadly disease caused by bacteria found in soil, dust, and animal faeces. It can enter the body through cuts, wounds, or even insect bites. Tetanus can lead to severe muscle spasms, lockjaw, and difficulty swallowing, which can be life-threatening if left untreated. The tetanus toxoid vaccine is crucial for every girl child as it protects against this deadly disease. It is usually given as part of the routine immunization schedule during childhood but may also be given as a booster in adulthood.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine

Measles, mumps and Rubella are highly contagious viral infections that can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), deafness, and even death. The MMR vaccine is recommended for girls to protect them from these diseases, which can easily spread in schools and other crowded places. It is usually given in two doses, the first at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause severe liver damage, including liver failure and liver cancer. It is transmitted through contact with infected blood or body fluids, and newborns can also contract it from their mothers during birth. The Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all infants at birth and should be completed with the recommended doses during childhood. It is also recommended for unvaccinated adolescents and adults who are at risk of contracting the virus.

Influenza (Flu) Vaccine

Influenza, or the flu, is a common viral infection that can lead to serious complications, especially in young children. The flu vaccine is recommended for girls every year to protect them from the different strains of influenza viruses that circulate each flu season. It is especially crucial for girls with underlying health conditions such as asthma or diabetes, as they are at higher risk of developing complications from the flu.

