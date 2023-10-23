Mutton or Chicken: Which is better for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 are found in mutton

Losing weight during the winter season becomes a difficult task. This is because people sweat less during winters, due to which it is difficult to reduce weight and fat. However, when it comes to weight loss, most people believe that they should completely stop eating chicken and mutton. But non-veg lovers find it difficult to give up eating chicken and mutton at all. But do you know that one of them can be useful in your weight loss journey? Read the article below to find out the answers.

Chicken Nutrient Value

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of chicken contains 140 calories, 24.11 grams of protein, and 3.12 grams of fat. Apart from this, chicken is considered to be a treasure trove of many nutrients like calcium, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C. Therefore chicken is considered very beneficial for health.

Mutton Nutrient Value

Talking about mutton, 100 grams of mutton contains 143 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 57 milligrams of sodium and about 26 grams of protein. Along with this, nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 are found in mutton, which are considered very beneficial for health.

Chicken vs mutton, which is more beneficial for weight loss?

Less amount of fat is found in chicken as compared to mutton. Therefore chicken can help more in weight loss. People who are planning to lose weight or are following any diet plan can consume chicken instead of mutton. More protein is found in mutton than chicken, but calories are found less in chicken. Due to low calories, it helps in controlling weight.

How to eat chicken for weight loss?

Dietician says that people who want to lose weight can adopt different forms of chicken instead of eating traditional chicken. For weight loss, one can eat chicken soup, chicken rolls, and grilled chicken. Apart from this, you can also lose weight by including curd chicken in your diet. Dietician says that for weight loss you can consume 100 grams of chicken twice a week.

