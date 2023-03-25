Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Menstrual infections to watch for during your periods

Menstruation is a natural process that every woman goes through every month. However, it can be accompanied by various infections and problems that can affect a woman's health and well-being. By practicing good hygiene and promoting healthy bacteria in the vagina, women can help prevent menstrual infections and make their periods a more comfortable experience.

Here are some common menstrual infections that women may suffer from during their periods.

Yeast infections

Yeast infections are common during menstruation because the blood and warmth present in the vaginal area provide a conducive environment for yeast growth. Symptoms include itching, burning, and swelling of the vagina, white discharge, and discomfort during intercourse. Over-the-counter antifungal creams and tablets can help alleviate the symptoms of yeast infections.

Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis is a condition caused by an imbalance in the vaginal bacteria. Symptoms include a strong fishy odor, grayish-white discharge, and itching or burning. Antibiotics prescribed by a doctor can be used to treat bacterial vaginosis.

Urinary tract infections

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common in women than men due to the shorter length of the urethra. During menstruation, bacteria can easily travel from the vagina to the urethra, causing UTIs. Common symptoms of the condition may comprise of pain or burning sensation while urinating, frequent urges to urinate, and urine that appears cloudy or contains blood.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a serious condition caused by the spread of bacteria from the vagina and cervix to the uterus and fallopian tubes. Symptoms include lower abdominal pain, fever, and heavy vaginal discharge. PID can cause infertility if left untreated and requires prompt medical attention.

To prevent menstrual infections, women should practice good hygiene during their periods. This includes changing sanitary products regularly, washing hands frequently, and wearing loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics. Women should also avoid using scented products in the vaginal area, such as perfumed soaps or douches, as they can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.

