International Women’s Day 2024: 6 early signs and symptoms of Breast Cancer in Women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Early signs and symptoms of Breast Cancer in Women.

Breast cancer starts in the cells of the breasts, typically in the milk ducts or lobules. It is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women. Factors such as age, family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations (such as BRCA1 and BRCA2), dense breast tissue, hormonal factors, and lifestyle choices like alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity can all contribute to an individual's risk of developing breast cancer. According to Dr Tejal Gorasia Breast and Gynec Onco surgeon, Onco Life Cancer Centre, Chiplun, it is the need of the hour to catch the early signs of breast cancer and seek timely intervention to reduce morbidity and mortality rates in women.

Early signs and symptoms of breast cancer:

Development of a lump: The appearance of a lump in the underarm area is an initial sign that should not be overlooked

The appearance of a lump in the underarm area is an initial sign that should not be overlooked Visible changes in the breast size: Changes in breast size, sensitivity, shape, or texture can be cause for concern

Changes in breast size, sensitivity, shape, or texture can be cause for concern Unusual nipple discharge: Excessive and abnormal discharge from the nipples can indicate breast cancer, whether it appears clear, blood-like, or yellowish

Excessive and abnormal discharge from the nipples can indicate breast cancer, whether it appears clear, blood-like, or yellowish Collarbone swelling: Are you aware? Swelling near the collarbone or underarm can mean your breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes

Are you aware? Swelling near the collarbone or underarm can mean your breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes Breast pain: Immediate attention is necessary if there is tenderness or pain near the lump

Skin dimpling, nipple retraction, and nipple or breast skin that’s red, dry, flaking, or thickened can also indicate breast cancer

Regular self-breast examination will make it easier to detect any changes that may indicate breast cancer. By incorporating this simple practice into your routine, you are taking an active step towards maintaining good breast health and catching any abnormalities at an early stage. Remember, early detection saves lives, so prioritise self-breast examination in your overall wellness routine.

The take-home message: Timely treatment will improve the prognosis of the disease. Along with traditional methods such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, newer treatments like targeted therapies and immunotherapy have shown promising results. These innovative treatments are tailored to target specific characteristics of the cancer cells while minimising damage to healthy cells, leading to better outcomes and fewer side effects for patients.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2024: 10 Health issues that almost all Indian women face