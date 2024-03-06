International Women's Day 2024: 5 fundamental menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2024 on March 8, it's essential to highlight not only the achievements and progress of women but also the importance of menstrual hygiene. This day serves as a reminder to prioritise women's health issues, including menstrual hygiene, and work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women worldwide. Menstruation is a natural process that every woman experiences, and proper hygiene practices during this time are crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being. On this International Women's Day, let's empower women by promoting awareness and education on menstrual health and hygiene. Here are five fundamental menstrual hygiene tips that every woman should follow.

Frequent Changing of Sanitary Products

It's crucial to change sanitary pads or tampons regularly during menstruation, ideally every 4-6 hours. Leaving them on for too long can increase the risk of bacterial growth and infections. Always carry an extra supply of sanitary products when out and about to ensure you can change as needed.

Proper Disposal of Used Products

Dispose of used sanitary products properly. Wrap them in toilet paper or the provided wrapper and dispose of them in a designated bin. Avoid flushing sanitary products down the toilet, as they can clog pipes and cause environmental pollution.

Maintain Personal Hygiene

During menstruation, it's essential to maintain proper personal hygiene. This includes washing the genital area with mild soap and water at least twice a day. Additionally, change innerwear regularly and opt for breathable cotton underwear to reduce moisture and minimise the risk of bacterial growth.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Foods

Drinking plenty of water and consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help alleviate menstrual symptoms and promote overall health. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and salty foods, as they can exacerbate bloating and discomfort during menstruation.

Practice Safe Sex

Engaging in sexual activity during menstruation is a personal choice, but if you do, it's crucial to use protection to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancy. Always use condoms correctly and consider discussing STI testing with your partner.

