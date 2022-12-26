Intermittent fasting may not work for women, instead of weight loss, it could lead to complexities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK While intermittent fasting has been touted for its potential weight loss, it is claimed there are also disadvantages to it.

We all have heard that not every body is same and hence all diets may not work for every individual. To lose weight many opt for intermittent fasting, but does that even work for all genders? Well, biologically men and women are very different. One of the important differences is in the way men and women use and store fat. Men on average have about 3 per cent essential fat as part of their composition - women have 12 per cent.

In recent years, intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular with people looking to lose weight. However, as per IANS, during studies, it was found that although intermittent fasting produced favourable results in people who were overweight or obese, women who tried it, had the following negative effects:

Severe mood swings

Extreme hunger

Low energy/fatigue

Obsessive thoughts about food

Overeating on days without restricted calories

Depression

Anger

Before we delve deep into it, let's find out more about it!

What is Intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a dietary pattern in which individuals alternate periods of eating and fasting. There are several different methods of intermittent fasting, including the 16/8 method (fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window), the 5:2 diet (eating normally for 5 days and restricting calorie intake to 500-600 calories on the other 2 nonconsecutive days), and the alternate day fasting (eating normally one day and restricting calorie intake the next).

Disadvantages of intermittent fasting

While intermittent fasting has been touted for its potential weight loss and health benefits, there are also several disadvantages to consider. Here are some disadvantages of intermittent fasting:

Hunger and cravings: One of the main drawbacks of intermittent fasting is that it can lead to feelings of hunger and cravings, especially during the fasting periods. This can make it difficult for some people to stick to the diet and may lead to binge eating or overeating during the eating window.

Nutrient deficiencies: By restricting food intake during certain periods, it can be difficult to get all the nutrients your body needs. This is especially true if you are not careful to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods in your diet.

Decreased energy levels: Intermittent fasting can lead to decreased energy levels, especially during the fasting periods. This can make it difficult to exercise or perform other physical activities.

Difficulty with social situations: Intermittent fasting can be challenging in social situations, especially if you are not eating at the same times as your friends or family. It can also be difficult to eat out at restaurants or attend events.

Not suitable for everyone: Intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with certain medical conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It is important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise program.

May not lead to sustained weight loss: While intermittent fasting may lead to initial weight loss, it is not clear if it leads to sustained weight loss over the long term. Some studies have found that people who engage in intermittent fasting tend to regain weight once they stop the diet.

Risk of overeating: While the goal of intermittent fasting is to restrict calorie intake, it can also lead to overeating during the eating window. This can negate the potential benefits of the diet and may lead to weight gain.

Overall, intermittent fasting can be a useful dietary tool for some people, but it is important to consider the potential disadvantages before starting the diet. It is always a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet or exercise routine.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

