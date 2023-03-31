Immediately stepping out after drinking milk? Here's why you shouldn't

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Immediately stepping out after having milk? Here's why you shouldn't

Milk has been consumed for its health benefits for centuries. In many cultures, it is considered a staple food due to its rich nutritional content. Milk is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, and other essential vitamins and minerals that are crucial for the growth and development of the body. It has been linked to numerous health benefits, such as improving bone health, aiding in weight loss, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and boosting the immune system.

However, It is important to note that there are certain restrictions associated with drinking milk. It may not be suitable for everyone, and some individuals may experience adverse reactions such as lactose intolerance or allergies. It is therefore recommended to avoid drinking milk before going out as it may cause bloating or discomfort.

Why is it recommended not to step out immediately after drinking milk?

According to traditional beliefs, consuming milk and immediately stepping out of the house may attract negative energies. This belief stems from the notion that milk, being a white-colored food, has the potential to attract negative energies and bring bad luck when consumed before going out. This belief extends to other white-colored foods, such as sweets, which are also believed to trigger and attract negativity.

According to traditional beliefs, negative energies are particularly strong at 12 PM and 12 AM. Therefore, it is advised to avoid going out after consuming milk or other white-colored sweets during these hours.

Should you be careful?

It is believed that stepping out immediately after consuming milk or white sweets can attract negative energies, especially when one is around a crossroad. According to popular beliefs, crossroads represent negative energies. In Hindu scriptures, Rahu( represented by crossroads) and Chandra ( represented by the colour white) are considered enemies, and their combination is believed to bring negative effects such as unhappiness and increased problems. Therefore, it is essential to be cautious and avoid stepping out immediately after consuming milk or white sweets, particularly when one is near a crossroad.

Despite these traditional beliefs, modern scientific research suggests that milk can provide important nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein, which are essential for healthy bone development. Incorporating milk into a balanced and nutritious diet can therefore have numerous health benefits.

Latest Health News