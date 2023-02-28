Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hypothyroidism: Foods you should avoid to keep thyroid in good health

Hypothyroidism is a condition that affects the thyroid gland, which is responsible for regulating the body's metabolism. It occurs when the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone, which can lead to a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, weight gain, and depression. While there are several factors that can contribute to hypothyroidism, including genetics and environmental factors, there are also certain foods that can impact thyroid function. Here are some of the foods that you should avoid to maintain healthy thyroid levels.

Soy

Soy is a popular plant-based protein source that is often used as a meat substitute. While it is healthy food for many people, soy contains compounds that can interfere with thyroid function. These compounds are known as goitrogens, which can block the production of thyroid hormones.

Gluten

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. For people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, eating gluten can cause inflammation in the body. This inflammation can also impact thyroid function, especially in people who already have hypothyroidism.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, are packed with nutrients and are generally considered to be healthy foods. However, like soy, they also contain goitrogens that can interfere with thyroid function. It is best to limit the intake of these vegetables, especially if they are eaten raw.

Processed Foods

Processed foods are often high in salt and sugar, which can lead to inflammation in the body. This inflammation can also impact thyroid function, especially in people who already have hypothyroidism. It is best to limit the intake of processed foods and focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Causes and symptoms of hypothyroidism

There are several factors that can contribute to hypothyroidism, including genetics, autoimmune disorders, radiation therapy, and certain medications. The symptoms of hypothyroidism can vary from person to person but may include fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, depression, and cold intolerance.

