Home remedies to stop diarrhea: Staying hydrated to consuming probiotics, Ginger tea and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diarrhea (Representational Image)

Diarrhea, loose, watery and possibly more frequent bowel movements, is a common problem. It may be present alone or be associated with other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or weight loss. Infectious diarrhea is common in young children and is often caused by a virus. Traveler’s diarrhea can occur if you travel to underdeveloped areas with contaminated water. Bacteria from improperly stored or cooked food are typical causes of food poisoning. It can be discomforting and disruptive to daily life, but fortunately, there are several home remedies that can help alleviate the symptoms. These remedies are easy to follow and use natural ingredients that are often readily available at home.

Stay Hydrated: One of the most crucial aspects of managing loose motion is to stay hydrated. Frequent bowel movements can lead to dehydration, and it's important to replenish the lost fluids. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths to stay hydrated and restore electrolyte balance in the body.

Consuming Probiotics: These are beneficial bacteria that can help restore the natural balance of gut bacteria and improve digestion. Yogurt and buttermilk are excellent sources of probiotics that can help regulate bowel movements and relieve loose motion.

BRAT Diet: The BRAT diet stands for Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, and Toast, and it is a popular home remedy for diarrhea. These foods are easy to digest and can help firm up the stools. Avoid spicy, greasy, and high-fiber foods that can worsen loose motion.

Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the digestive system. Prepare ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water and adding a teaspoon of honey for taste. Sip on ginger tea throughout the day to calm an upset stomach and ease loose motion.

Lemon Water: Lemon has antibacterial properties and can help detoxify the digestive system. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and add a pinch of salt and honey. Drink lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning to aid digestion and prevent loose motion.

Rest and Relaxation: Stress and anxiety can exacerbate digestive issues, including loose motion. Make sure to get enough rest and practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to help calm the mind and body.

(Inputs from Healthline)

Latest Health News