Hairfall due to COVID stress? Try these 5 home remedies to say goodbye to the problem

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Natural remedies for hairfall

Hair issues are directly related to diet, lifestyle and other health conditions. It can also be an indication of you going under a lot of stress. Recently, many people have been complaining of hairfall during COVID-19 pandemic. And one of the biggest reasons behind it could be the immense stress, trauma or shock due to the widespread of coronavirus. Therefore, to deal with the hairfall, here we are with 5 easy home remedies which will help you get rid of the problem. Take a look

Apply Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is full of potassium and iron which not only helps in hair growth, but also reduce the hairfall. Heat some coconut oil and massage it on your scalp. Rinse it off after an hour or you may also keep it overnight.

Try Onion Juice

Onion juice can be applied on scalp and hair, it contains good amount of sulphur which helps in hair growth. Apply and leave the juice on for 1 hour and wash. You can also mix raw honey for better results.

Choose Egg

Egg possesses some of the best ingredients like sulphur, iodine, zinc, protein and phosphorus that can help in preventing hairfall. Mix one egg with olive oil and apply it on your hair. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Put Amla

Amla is one of the most common ingredients which are applied in hair. It is rich in Vitamin C and other antioxidants which help in reducing hairfall. Mix amla juice with lemon juice and apply on your scalp and let it dry. Then wash it with lukewarm water.

Go for Henna

Henna aka mehendi is another commonly used ingredients which is used in hair care. It has natural nourishing properties which help in thickening your hair. Apply henna on your hair and wait until it fries off. Then wash it with water.

