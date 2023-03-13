H3N2 Virus and Covid cases rise: Why is it important to wash hands frequently? Follow these tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK H3N2 Virus and Covid cases rise: Why is it important to wash hands frequently?

H3N2 Virus and Covid cases rise: There has been a surge in the cases of Covid in India once again. After about 3 months, more than 500 cases have been reported. At the same time, a rapid increase in cases of the H3N2 virus is also being seen in the country. While these diseases and infections are not very critical in all cases, the problem can be solved by taking care of your hygiene and cleanliness, especially your hands. During the covid lockdown, health experts advised to keep washing your hands to keep the virus at bay. In the current situation, the need to do the same has arrived yet again. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health also claim that the hands are the most common carriers of infections and viruses.

Why is it important to wash hands?

Washing hands can be the easiest way to avoid infectious diseases. Whether it is the H3N2 virus or covid, both are respiratory infectious diseases and their first area of infection is the lungs. In such a situation, as soon as you get an infection, problems related to cough, cold, and breathing start appearing in the body. Further, the infectious droplets get mixed in the air when an infected person breathes, spits, coughs, or sneezes due to which the risk of infection increases. In such a situation, washing hands frequently can be helpful in the prevention of infection.

How to wash your hands

To prevent covid and the H3N2 virus, wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Also use hand sanitizer every few hours.

Covid and H3N2 Virus-Prevention Tips

Avoid touching your face and nose, it can spread the infection.

Avoid crowded places and use a mask.

If you are sick, spend 7 days at home until the infection subsides

Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing or wear a mask.

Not only this, avoid physical contact such as handshakes and hugs so that you do not come in contact with that person's air droplets

Also don't spit in public

Drink plenty of water and get proper treatment from the doctor

Maintain social distancing

(This article is for general information, before adopting any remedy must consult a doctor)

