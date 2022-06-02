Explained: What is myocardial infarction that suddenly killed singer KK?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBBS_B KK died after performing live at a concert in Kolkata

Popular singer KK died after his performance in Kolkata leaving his fans in a state of sadness. The preliminary post-mortem report, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. Over the years, an increase in the number of heart diseases has been a leading cause of worry for healthcare workers, patients and their families. Heart attack and stroke accounted for 85 per cent of 17.9 million deaths from cardiovascular diseases globally.

What is a heart attack?

As per CDC, a heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle.

What are the signs of a heart attack?

Shortness of breath

Dyspnoea or fatigue

Chest pain

Upper abdominal or neck pain

Transient loss of consciousness (blackouts)

Vital exhaustion which is described as excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralisation and increased irritability

Risk factors for heart attack

High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking increase the risk of a heart attack. Diabetes and obesity also increase the chances of having a heart attack. Taking stress maybe not be good for your heart as a new study suggests that long-term stress may lead to increased risk of heart attack.

Women at higher risk of heart attack death than men

Research has revealed that women face a 20 per cent increased risk of developing heart failure or dying after the first severe heart attack compared to men. Another study has claimed that more women than men die of heart failure.

