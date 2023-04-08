Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eczema: Here are some home remedies to soothe this chronic skin condition

Eczema is a chronic skin condition that affects people of all ages, but it is particularly common in children. One of the most frustrating symptoms of eczema is itching, which can be difficult to relieve. Fortunately, there are several home remedies that can provide relief for itching and discomfort associated with eczema.

Cool bath or shower: Adding colloidal oatmeal or baking soda to the water can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. After bathing, pat the skin dry with a soft towel and apply a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer.

Apply a cold compress to the affected areas: You can use a washcloth soaked in cold water, or wrap an ice pack in a towel. Apply the compress for 10-15 minutes at a time, several times a day, to reduce inflammation and relieve itching.

Diet: Certain foods can trigger eczema flare-ups, so it's important to pay attention to your child's diet. Foods that commonly trigger eczema include dairy, eggs, soy, wheat, and peanuts. Eliminating these foods from your child's diet may help reduce itching and inflammation.

Probiotics: Probiotics can also be helpful for managing eczema. Probiotics refer to beneficial bacteria that reside in the gastrointestinal tract and play a crucial role in boosting immune function. Studies have shown that probiotics may help reduce eczema symptoms, particularly in children. Probiotics are available in the form of fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, or can be taken in the form of dietary supplements.

Apply aloe vera gel to the affected areas: Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that can help reduce itching and irritation. Look for aloe vera gel that is pure and free of added fragrances or other ingredients.

Keep the skin well-moisturised: It helps in preventing dryness and itching. Look for a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser and apply it to the skin several times a day. You may also want to use a humidifier in your child's bedroom to add moisture to the air and prevent dryness.

By taking a cool bath or shower, applying a cold compress, eliminating trigger foods, using probiotics, applying aloe vera gel, and keeping the skin well-moisturised, you can help manage eczema symptoms and improve your child's quality of life. If symptoms persist or worsen, it's important to consult a healthcare professional for further guidance and treatment options.

