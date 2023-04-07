DYK know beer can improve your cholesterol? Know why is it good for health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons why beer is good for health

Beer is one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages in the world, also one of the oldest. It's made by fermenting grains like barley, wheat, and corn, with the addition of hops and yeast, which give it its distinct flavor and aroma. Despite its reputation as a potentially harmful indulgence, beer can actually be beneficial to your health in moderation.

Reasons why beer can be good for you when consumed in moderation:

Beer is all-natural

Some people might think that beer has a lot of additives and preservatives, but actually, it's just as natural as orange juice or milk. Beer has alcohol and hops, which are natural preservatives.

Beer has low calorie and carb content

Beer is a low-calorie beverage compared to many other drinks. A 12-ounce serving of Guinness has only 125 calories, which is similar to a serving of skim milk. Beer has about 12 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving, which is much lower than the recommended daily allowance of 300 grams of carbs in a 2,000-calorie diet.

Beer improves your cholesterol

Cholesterol is of two types - HDL, the good one and LDL, the bad one. Beer can increase the level of HDL in the body, which keeps the veins healthy and flowing. Beer acts like a power-flush for the body, helping to remove the bad cholesterol and improve the HDL/LDL cholesterol ratios.

Beer has plenty of B vitamins

Beer is actually nutritious, especially unfiltered or lightly filtered beer. It contains high levels of B vitamins, including folic acid, that help prevent heart attacks. Beer also has soluble fiber, aiding in digestion and reducing the absorption of unhealthy fats.

Beer prevents heart attacks

Drinking beer, particularly those with high levels of folic acid, can potentially reduce the risk of heart attacks. Folic acid helps to lower the levels of homocysteine, a naturally occurring amino acid in the blood that is linked to a higher risk of heart disease.

Thus, when consumed in moderation, beer can provide a range of benefits, including improved health, weight management, and reduced risk of serious health issues.

Latest Health News