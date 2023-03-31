Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drinking water from clay pots: Here are the advantages

Drinking water is essential for good health, especially during the hot summer months when dehydration can be a serious concern. While there are many different ways to stay hydrated, one traditional method that has been used in India for centuries is drinking water from a clay pot or matka. Here are the benefits of drinking water from a clay pot or matka during the summer months.

Natural coolants: The porous nature of the clay allows water to seep through, which evaporates and cools the water. This can help regulate body temperature and prevent heat stroke during the hot summer months. Drinking water from a clay pot or matka can also provide a refreshing and natural taste that can be very soothing on a hot day.

Improve water quality: Drinking water from a clay pot or matka can also improve the quality of the water. The porous nature of the clay allows impurities and toxins to be filtered out, resulting in clean and pure water. In addition, clay pots or matkas are free of chemicals and do not leach harmful substances into the water, unlike plastic or metal containers.

Balance pH levels: It can help balance the pH levels of the water. The alkaline nature of clay can help neutralize the acidity of the water, which can be beneficial for those with digestive issues. Drinking alkaline water can also help improve the overall pH balance of the body and promote better health.

Eco-friendly: Using a clay pot or matka to drink water is also an eco-friendly option. Unlike plastic bottles or metal containers, clay pots or matkas are biodegradable and do not contribute to environmental pollution. Clay pots or matkas are also a sustainable option as they can be reused and do not need to be disposed of after use.

So the next time you are looking for a refreshing drink during the hot summer months, consider drinking water from a clay pot or matka and enjoy the benefits that it has to offer.

