Did you know Tulsi can reduce stress and anxiety? Know its other benefits

From the leaves to the seed, Tulsi aka holy basil is considered a tonic for the body, mind, and spirit. Different parts of the plant are recommended for treating different conditions. Stress is a health crisis people rarely realize or recognize. Busy schedules, relationship problems, sedentary lifestyles and more there are too many reasons for stress and anxiety. One effective and natural way to combat stress is by consuming tulsi which comes convenient for every Indian household.

Benefits of tulsi

Reduce stress and anxiety

According to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, holy basil has antidepressant and anti-anxiety properties comparable to diazepam and antidepressant drugs. These studies examined the leaves. Ayurvedic practitioners recommend drinking holy basil as tea using the leaves. And since it’s caffeine-free, it’s OK and even recommended to drink daily. The act of drinking tea can be ritualistic and as calming as yoga. It fosters clear thoughts, relaxation, and a sense of well-being.

Protects against infection and treats wounds

Some people even use holy basil after surgery to heal and protect their wounds. Holy basil increases your wound’s breaking strength, healing time, and contraction. Breaking strength refers to how much pressure or weight a wound can take before it breaks. Extracts made from its leaves are thought to boost wound healing speed and strength. Holy basil is antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and analgesic (a painkiller).

Ease inflammation and joint pain

Imagine being able to tackle stress, anxiety, and inflammation with a relaxing cup of tea made with the leaves of holy basil. As an adaptogen with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, holy basil provides all of these benefits. It can even help people with arthritis or fibromyalgia.

Lower your blood sugar

If you have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, all parts of the holy basil plant can help reduce your blood sugar. Animal and human studies have shown that holy basil can help prevent symptoms of diabetes such as weight gain, hyperinsulinemia, or excess insulin in the blood, high cholesterol, insulin resistance and hypertension

Pro Tip: In its purest form, dried Tulsi leaves infused with hot water, make a fragrant concoction that can soothe and uplift your mood in no time. Soak in the aroma and savour the flavourful taste of this tea which can re-energize you from the stress of everyday life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

