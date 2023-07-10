Dengue cases on rise in India; tips to protect yourself from the mosquito-borne disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to protect yourself from Dengue Fever

Dengue cases are on the rise in India due to monsoon. Several parts of India, including Odisha, Assam and Kerala are already recording an increase in dengue cases. This worrying trend has prompted health experts to issue warnings and advice on how to protect oneself from the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by four different viruses, all of which are spread by the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito. It is usually characterised by fever, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint pains. In more severe cases, it can lead to severe bleeding, shock and even death.

It is therefore important to take the necessary precautions to protect oneself from this potentially life-threatening illness. Here are five tips on how to do so:

Take preventive measures

The best way to protect yourself is to prevent the mosquitoes from breeding in the first place. Eliminate all potential sources of stagnant water in and around your home, such as buckets, puddles, and flower pots. If possible, cover them with mosquito netting or netting fabric to keep mosquitoes out.

Use insect repellents

Insect repellents can be used to keep mosquitoes away from you and your family. It is important to note that these repellents should never be used on children under two months of age.

Wear protective clothing

Wear clothing that covers the arms and legs when you are outside during peak mosquito activity periods (such as dawn and dusk). Long-sleeved shirts and long trousers/skirts are the most effective way of protecting yourself from mosquito bites.

Practice good hygiene

Keep your environment clean and free of stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed. Make sure garbage cans are emptied regularly, and any water containers or pet dishes are emptied/ cleaned out regularly as well.

Seek medical help if necessary

If you believe you or someone in your family has been infected with dengue, seek medical help as soon as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the symptoms and prevent further complications or even death in more severe cases.

